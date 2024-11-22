Hamilton Vows To Fight On Despite Sao Paulo Setback

Share

Lewis Hamilton says he will “give it absolutely everything” for his final three races with Mercedes despite feeling like walking away after struggling badly in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion finished 10th in the grand prix and 11th in the sprint race in Interlagos three weeks ago.

Following the main race, he described it as “a disaster of a weekend” on team radio, adding: “If this is the last time I get to perform it was a shame it wasn’t great but [I am] grateful for you.”

The 39-year-old Briton is joining Ferrari next season after 12 years with Mercedes, a period in which he won six of his seven drivers’ championships.

Asked about the Sao Paulo radio message before this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, Hamilton said: “In the moment, that’s how I felt. I didn’t really want to come back after that weekend, but that’s only natural.”

After losing out on the 2021 drivers’ title on the final lap of the season to Max Verstappen, Hamilton did not win a race in the 2022 and 2023 seasons as Mercedes struggled to adapt to new regulations.

