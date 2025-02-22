Hamdiyya Trial Adjourned Till March Over Alleged Disturbance

Share

A Sokoto Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday adjourned the case of Hamdiyya Sidi, a social media activist accused of alleged public nuisance, to March 13 and 14 for further hearing.

Chief Magistrate Faruk Umar made the adjournment after the Police Prosecutor, Inspector Khalid Musa, led in evidence the Investigation Police Officer (IPO), Tukur Abdulhadi.

Sidi, 18, was charged with allegedly circulating content capable of inciting disturbance on social media.

She was accused of authoring a clip that allegedly highlighted authorities’ negligence regarding continued banditry in Sabon Birnin Daji and other parts of Sokoto State.

According to the clip, she alleged that bandits continued to abduct people and demand ransom in remote villages without concrete actions from authorities.

When the case was first mentioned, the Police Prosecutor said the offense contravened the penal code law, while Sidi denied the allegation.

At the resumed hearing, the witness stated that he was the IPO and had obtained the accused person’s statements.

He presented a flash drive and a translated version of the statement, which the judge admitted as exhibits.

During cross-examination, Defense Counsel, Mustapha Danjuma, questioned Abdulhadi, who admitted that the statement was taken without the accused’s legal representative.

The judge adjourned the case to March 13 and 14 for further hearing and ordered the accused to remain on the bail previously granted.

