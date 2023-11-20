Hamas War: Israel’s Unemployment Rate Surges By 9.6%

Following the Israel and Hamas war, the unemployment rate in Israel surged to almost 10 per cent in October, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics (CCB) reports on Monday, November 20.

It would be recalled that the outbreak of war with Palestinian Hamas militants led to tens of thousands of displaced citizens who had lived near the Gaza border.

But when taking into account what is expected to be a temporary loss of work, the rate reached 9.6% in October as 428,400 people were jobless versus 163,600 in September, prior to the Oct. 7 attack when Hamas gunmen rampaged through Israeli border towns.

In the wake of the attack, nearly 400,000 Israelis were called up to reserve duty, and official data show that about 80,000 Israelis were placed on unpaid leave in the last few weeks.

The employment rate in October nose-dived to 56.5% from 61.1% while the unemployment rate held steady at 3.4% last month.

The bureau noted that due to the war, it needed to make changes to its labour force survey last month, with nearly no interviews taking place the week after the attack while all subsequent interviews were by phone rather than in person.

It said that it did not survey communities within 7 km (4.3 miles) from the Gaza Strip and that the response rate of the survey fell to 55.3% from 66.9% in September.

Israel’s low unemployment rate had underpinned economic growth, but with so many people furloughed or out of job, the economy is expected to contract in the fourth quarter and grow a less than expected 2.3% in 2023.