Hamas To Release Hostages As Planned

Share

Hamas said yesterday it would release the next group of Israeli hostages as planned, paving the war toward resolving a major dispute that threatened the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The militant group said Egyptian and Qatari mediators have affirmed that they will work to “remove all hurdles,” and that it would implement the truce deal.

The statement indicated three more Israeli hostages would be freed tomorrow.

There was no immediate comment from Israel on Hamas’ announcement, reports The Associated Press. Hamas’ move should allow the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to continue for now, but its future remains in doubt.

Share

Please follow and like us: