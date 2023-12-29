Hamas Says 50 Palestinians Killed by Israeli Strikes in Gaza

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said 50 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes yesterday. Fighting is continuing across the territory, with the Israeli military saying its troops are in Daraj and Tuffah neighbourhoods of Gaza City.

The Palestine Red Crescent says 10 people have been killed in a strike near al-Amal hospital in Khan Younis, which it runs. An Israeli minister says the military will act to remove armed group Hezbollah from the border between Israel and Lebanon if attacks continue.

The UN has warned that the human-rights situation in the occupied West Bank is rapidly deteriorating and has called for Israel to “end unlawful killings” of Palestinians, reports the BBC. The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says over 21,100 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel started its retaliatory campaign.