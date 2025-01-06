Hamas Releases Video Of Israeli Hostage As Ceasefire Talks Resume

Share

Hamas has posted a video showing a 19-year-old Israeli captive, as indirect talks between the group and Israel on a ceasefire and hostage release deal resume in Qatar.

The footage shows Liri Albag calling for the Israeli government to reach a deal.

She was taken hostage along with six other female conscript soldiers at the Nahal Oz army base on the Gaza border during Hamas’s October 2023 attack. Five of them remain in captivity, reports the BBC.

The announcement of renewed talks came as Israel intensified attacks on Gaza, with the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry saying on Sunday that 88 people had been killed in bombardment over the past 24 hours.

