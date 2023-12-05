Hamas Reacts To Israel’s Rape Allegations

Hamas on Monday dismissed claims made by Israel accusing its fighters of rape, describing it as a “desperate attempt” to distort the group’s humane treatment of Israeli hostages.

Speaking in a statement issued on Monday night, Hasmas said, “We reject the Israeli lies about raping, which aim to distort the resistance and tarnish our humane and moral treatment of captives.”

New Telegraph reports that the statement followed Israeli accusations against Hamas fighters of rape and sexual violence against Israelis during the October 7 attack.

Hamas released 110 hostages held by the group during its cross-border attack, including 86 Israelis and 24 foreigners, during a week-long humanitarian pause with Israel. Nearly 136 hostages are believed to be held by the group.

Hamas called on all media outlets “to remain vigilant not to fall into the trap of Israel’s lies and its tendentious propaganda, and to verify every information, to protect the truth and preserve the sanctity of the media message”.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Friday after the end of the week-long humanitarian pause with Hamas.

At least 15,899 Palestinians have been killed and more than 42,000 others injured (according to official figures) in a relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since October 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.