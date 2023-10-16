Hamas Crisis: Pope Francis’ Representative Offers Self In Swap For Children In Hostages

Pope Francis’ top representative in the Middle East, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa on Monday said declared that he would be willing to trade places with Israeli childrens kidnapped by terrorists from Hamas.

The 58-year-old Cardinal Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem made the request in answer to a query during a video conference with Italian media.

“I am prepared for any kind of transaction, as long as it results in the children’s return home and freedom. No issues. I’m completely willing to help,” he declared.

“There won’t be any way to stop [an escalation] unless we first attempt to secure the release of the hostages.” Even I, the monsignor, am eager to assist,” he said.

But Pizzaballa pointed out that since the horrific attack on Israel on October 7 that left at least 1,300 people dead, he and his staff had not spoken directly with Hamas.Talking to Hamas is not possible. It’s really challenging,” he remarked.

READ ALSO:

Numerous children were among the at least 199 individuals held captive.

Hamas published unsettling video on Friday that featured armed men holding stolen Israeli infants and toddlers.

Pizzaballa is in charge of Roman Catholic operations in Jordan, Cyprus, Israel, and the Palestinian Territories home to some 300,000 Roman Catholics.

The cardinal added that after their homes were destroyed by Israel’s retaliatory strikes, over 1,000 Christians were taking refuge in church facilities in northern Gaza.

Moving is perilous, therefore they don’t know where to go,” he remarked.

In order to bring humanitarian aid into Gaza, a small enclave with two million residents, diplomatic efforts have stepped up as Israel gets ready to launch a ground offensive to crush Hamas. According to Gaza’s health experts, the Israeli strikes had left around 10,000 people wounded and at least 2,750 dead, 25% of them were children. One thousand more persons went missing, many of them thought to be buried beneath debris.

Gaza people have been advised to flee south by Israel. Gaza is ruled by Hamas, which has instructed locals to ignore Israel’s message.