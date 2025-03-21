Hamas: At Least 85 Killed In New Israeli Gaza Strikes

Share

At least 85 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air strikes in Gaza since midnight, the territory’s Hamas-run health ministry has said. Hours later, Israel’s military said it had intercepted three rockets, which Hamas’s armed wing said it fired at Tel Aviv in response.

It comes after Israel resumed its bombing campaign and ground operations in Gaza this week, with air strikes having already killed more than 500 people over the past two days, according to the health ministry.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on Thursday that it had started a ground operation in northern Gaza. There had been a reprieve from large-scale military action since January, when a ceasefire had begun, reports the BBC. Gaza’s health ministry also reported that 133 people were injured in the latest attacks yesterday.

Israel resumed attacks on Tuesday as talks to extend the ceasefire deal failed to progress, warning that they would intensify until Hamas released the remaining hostages.

Israel says Hamas is still holding 59 hostages, 24 of whom are believed to still be alive. IDF spokesperson Col Avichay Adraee said Hamas had fired three rockets from southern Gaza.

One was intercepted, while the other two fell in an “open area”, he wrote in a post on X. Meanwhile, five staff members of the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency Unrwa were among those killed over the “past few days”, the agency’s chief Philippe Lazzarini said in a post on X.

