Hamas’ Armed Wing Releases Video Of Israeli Captives In Gaza

A video of three Israeli women being held captive in Gaza was released on Monday by the military wing of the Palestinian organization Hamas.

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu received a message from a captive in a brief video that the Al-Qassam Brigades posted via Telegram on Monday, October 30.

The unnamed Israeli prisoner addressed Netanyahu, saying, “We are facing this situation because of the failure you caused on Oct. 7. You are obliged to release us all.”

“On Oct. 7 there was no (Israeli) army (in response to Hamas’ surprise attack) and no one came to (help) us, you want us all killed,” she stated.

In exchange for their release from Gaza captivity, the Israeli captive also pleaded with Netanyahu to free all Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

Although the Israeli government has labelled the films and other communications from Hamas about its captives as part of its “psychological warfare” effort to put pressure on the Israeli government for a prisoners’ swap agreement, no official statement from Israel was made regarding the video.

In a previous statement, the Al-Qassam Brigades claimed to be holding between 200 and 250 prisoners, including both civilians and Israeli troops.

As of right now, the Israeli army has acknowledged that there are roughly 240 “hostages in Gaza.”

The Gaza Strip has been subjected to constant airstrikes since Hamas launched its surprise incursion on October 7, and the Israeli army has increased the scope of its air and military assaults on the region.

8,306 Palestinians and over 1,538 Israelis have died in the conflict, for a total of almost 9,850 deaths.

