Hamas Ambush Kills 9 Israeli Soldiers in Gaza

Palestinian militants ambushed Israeli troops in a dense Gaza City neighbourhood, killing at least nine of them, media reported yesterday, as Hamas put up stiff resistance in areas that Israel has isolated and pounded with airstrikes for over nine weeks.

The air and ground offensive has resulted in the deaths of over 18,400 Palestinians, mostly civilians, since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas that triggered the war. Nearly 85% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million have been forced to flee their homes, and much of the territory’s north resembles a moonscape.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration has repeatedly called on Israel to take greater measures to spare Palestinian civilians, even as it has blocked international calls for a cease-fire and rushed military aid to its close ally, reports The Associated Press.