Hamas Agrees To Latest Gaza Ceasefire Proposal –Source

Hamas has agreed to the latest proposal from regional mediators for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal with Israel, a source in the Palestinian armed group told the BBC.

The proposal from Egypt and Qatar is said to be based on a two stage framework put forward by US envoy Steve Witkoff in June. It would see Hamas free around half of the 50 remaining Israeli hostages – 20 of whom are believed to be alive – in two batches during an initial 60-day truce.

There would also be negotiations on a permanent ceasefire. It is unclear what Israel’s response will be, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has said it will now only accept a deal if “all the hostages are released in one go”.

In a video released after the reports of Hamas’s approval emerged, Netanyahu did not comment directly but said he got the impression that the group was “under immense pressure”.

Later this week, his cabinet is expected to approve the Israeli military’s plan to occupy Gaza City, where intensifying Israeli strikes have prompted thousands of Palestinians to flee.