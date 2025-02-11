Hamas Accuses Israel Of Ceasefire Violations, Delays Next Hostage Release

Share

A Hamas spokesperson said yesterday the group will delay the next planned release of hostages in the Gaza Strip after accusing Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement.

The announcement was the first major crisis for the fragile ceasefire.

It came at a sensitive time, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu under heavy pressure to bring home hostages after last Saturday’s release, in which three Israelis came home emaciated after 16 months in Hamas captivity.

Also yesterday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas ended a controversial system that paid stipends to the families of Palestinian prisoners, including those convicted in deadly attacks on Israel.

The step is aimed at improving relations with the new administration of President Donald Trump.

The US, along with Israel, has said the so-called “martyrs fund” rewarded violence against Israel.

Israel and Hamas are in the midst of a six-week ceasefire during which Hamas has committed to releasing 33 hostages captured in its October 7, 2023, attack in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

The sides have carried out five swaps since the ceasefire went into effect last month, freeing 21 hostages and over 730 Palestinian prisoners.

The next exchange, scheduled for Saturday, called for three more Israeli hostages to be freed in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

Share

Please follow and like us: