Halts IMF/World Policies Now, Kano NLC To Tinubu

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kano State Chapter, has called on the government of President Bola Ahmad Tinubu to immediately halt all International Monetary Funds (IMF) and the World Bank Policies due to the hardship Nigerians are suffering.

Delivering an address after a peaceful protest march that took off from the Race Course to the gate of the Kano Government House, the Chairman of the Kano chapter of the NLC, Kabiru Inuwa also called on the Nigerian government to open the land borders.

The NLC handed over a letter to be delivered to President Bola Tinubu through the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf. Part of the demands put forward by the NLC include:

“An Immediate Tax holiday to all workers earning from N100,000 per month and below including a reduction in PAYE for all workers earning below N500,000/Month.

“A removal of VAT on basic consumer items. Direct the purchase and the use of Made in Nigeria goods and Services to stimulate local production and save jobs.

“Immediate reduction in the cost of Governance in Nigeria at – all levels to reflect the nation’s tight fiscal position.

“Halt immediately the implementation of all IMF and World Bank Policies in Nigeria. They have not only not worked anywhere but have brought extreme hardship which imperils our nation’s security and undermines our sovereignty.

“Speedy conclusion of the National Minimum Wage Negotiation Exercise ensuring that it approximates a Living Wage.

“Your Excellency, some of the foregoing proposals and recommendations are actually part of previously agreed Collective Bargaining Agreements between Organized Labour and Government at various times.

“We believe that diligent implementation of these proposals in consultation with ‘social partners via the various processes of Social Dialogue will go a long way in recovering our economy from the precipice and repositioning Nigeria as a productive economy with capabilities for decent jobs creation, inclusive growth and the rule of law.

“Mr. President, the current economic hardships facing our nation require bold and decisive action. As the leader of our great country, we urge you to heed the cries of the Nigerian people and take immediate steps to alleviate their suffering” the NLC leaders stated among others.

The Kano state governor, who was represented by the Head of Service Alhaji Abdullahi Musa promised to deliver their message to the president thanking them for appreciating the fact that the Kano state government is consistent in providing the available welfare to the civil servants of the state