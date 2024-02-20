Halting extortion of consumers by supermarkets

I t was a Friday and the beginning of a weekend. Many residents of Abuja were already itching to zoom into the weekend and at least take a break from the stress associated with the workplace. The harsh harmattan weather and the harsh economy had combined to make civil servants and other residents long for a restful weekend. Then, the news filtered into the air waves that a popular superstore in the city had been sealed by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), the agency authorised by law to protect the rights of consumers in the country. The seal Officials of the FCCPC led by its Acting Executive Vice Chairman, Adamu Ahmed Abudullahi had stormed the Sahad Stores premises at about 9:20 am on Friday, accompanied by armed security operatives to carry out the enforcement.

Before evacuating all staff from the six storey building, the Abdullahi had interfaced with representative of Sahad Stores and interrogated the price of some goods on the shelf which unfortunately, was different from the price on their system. Further explanation and investigation by the FCCPC enforcement team showed that they were different prices on same goods from same manufacturer, while some goods from same manufacturer but different brands had same price tag at the shelf whereas the prices in the system were different for each different brand. No excuses Despite pleas from the management, the EVC insisted the Store must be sealed before any further plea or complaint would be entertained. He said: “Misleading pricing and lack of transparency in pricing. It’s against section 115(3) of FCCPC Act which frown at consumer being charged higher than what’s on display at the price shelves. That’s the enforcement that we just did today.

The affected supermarket has been involved in this obnoxious practice. This amount to the violation of the FCCPC Act. “Section 115(3) states that anyone that contravenes the section is liable to a fine of N100m or even more, while the Directors of the Company, upon conviction, is liable to N10m each or six months imprisonment or both. “We found out that there was a violation of this Act. So, we mobilised in full force to show them that our mandate is clear and we don’t compromise on that. We are strongly committed to the cause of promoting and protecting consumers’ interest.

“What we did today at Sahad Store is to ensure they comply with the law. We had invited them over to come defend themselves but they never showed up to do that. At a point, they sent a lawyer who, obviously, claimed ignorance of the fact of the matter. “In the letter of invitation we submitted, we specifically told them the class of officials we want to represent them but they never showed up. These are people in charge of tail, IT people that fix prices and other people that display the prices at the shelves. “We had no choice but to carry out the seal of the complex/ premises until they comply with the requirements. Things are hard now, so there’s need for adequate value for money.” Remedial measures The EVC who stated that a verification and monitoring process must be carried out before the Store could be reopened to the public for further business transactions, urged consumers who feel extorted to freely report the matter to the Commission for investigation, as the FCCPC was committed to protecting the interest of consumers.

“For us to unseal the p r e m i s e s , they have to comply with the law as we requested. When that is done, we would come back to inspect the place and ensure the right things are done. That’s the only way we can unseal the premises. Sahad Stores may have to pay a N100 million fine for the nefarious act as a result of the seal-up as stipulated by the law. “It’s not as if we targeted this place for any reason. The truth is that we have visited several supermarkets in Abuja and this particular location is the one that we found to have violated the section of our law to protect the interest of the consumer.” Way Forward The Director, Surveillance and Investiga – tions of the FCCPC, Boladale Adeyinka who unveiled the pricing disparity of some products before newsmen noted, “We also saw a case of a female underwear. It was same product, same brand but different prices. One was N6,000 while the other N5,000.

“This is shortchange and pure extortion of the consumers. People should have maximum value for their money. What has been committed by Sahad Store is against the FCCPC Act.” No doubt, this incident would serve as a lesson to other supermarkets in the city and beyond. At least they will desist from sharp practices since they now know that someone, somewhere is watching over them.