Halt Increase In Atm Transaction Charges, Reps Tell CBN

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to immediately suspend implementation of this policy increasing ATM transaction charges and stoppage of free ATM withdrawals for customers from other banks in Nigeria, pending proper engagement with the relevant committees on Banking, Finance, and Financial Institutions. The resolution followed the adoption from a motion sponsored by Marcus Onobun at the plenary.

Presenting the motion, the lawmaker said he was aware that the CBN in its new circular, has reviewed the ATM transaction fees stipulated under section 10.7 of the “CBN Guide to Charges by Banks, Other Financial and Non-Bank Financial Institutions”, prescribing an increase in ATM withdrawal charges and a discontinuation of the free ATM withdrawals for customers using other banks’ ATMs, thereby imposing additional financial burdens on Nigerians.

According to him, the said section 10.7 of this Guide was last reviewed in 2019, reducing ATM transaction fees from N65 to N35 per transaction. “Note that according to this new policy, customers withdrawing from their Bank’s ATMs will continue to enjoy free withdrawals.

“However, a fee of N100 per N20, 000 withdrawals will be applied to customers from other Banks transacting from ATMs within the Bank premises.

Similarly, Customers from other Banks transacting from ATMs outside the premises of the Bank (malls, market places, and other public places) will be charged N100 and an additional surcharge of N500.

“Disturbed that the citizens of Nigeria are already grappling with multiple economic hardships, including high inflation, increased fuel prices, electricity tariff hike, and numerous banking and service charges that significantly reduce disposable income and negatively impact the economic welfare of citizens.

“Worried that the imposition of additional ATM withdrawal charges will further limit the financial inclusion of Nigerians by discouraging low-income earners from accessing banking services, thereby contradicting the CBN’s financial inclusion agenda.

“Cognisant of the fact that the banking sector has continued to record significant profits, imposing further charges on consumers without corresponding improvements in service delivery or infrastructure is unjustifiable;

“Note that the role of government includes protecting citizens from exploitative financial practices that may lead to further economic distress.” The motion was unanimously adopted at the plenary presided by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

