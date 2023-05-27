Haller Defeated Cancer To Leave Dortmund On The Verge Of Title

Cote d’Ivoire international Sebastien Haller is writing the greatest story of the 2022/2023 season after defeating cancer to lead the charge that has left Borrusia Dortmund on the verge of the Bundesliga title Dortmund recruited Haller last summer as a direct replacement for enigmatic striker Erling Halland who left for Manchester City but the Ivorian was left distraught after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

However, the 28-year-old defeated the deadly disease to return on time for the second half of the season and he is now the focal point of a side set to dethrone Bayern Munich. Dortmund will emerge the champions if they defeat Mainz today in the last Bundesliga tie and they are expected to secure the title in style given the run of form they have maintained in recent weeks with Haller at the centre of the impressive ride.

Six months ago in November, Haller was undergoing the second of two operations as part of his cancer treatment. The care also included four cycles of chemotherapy, each meaning five days in a hospital bed. When he returned to training on January 3, there was talk of a lengthy, gradual process before he’d return to the team. Ten days later, he scored a hat trick in seven minutes in a friendly against Swiss club Basel.

Nine days after that, he made a belated Bundesliga debut for Dortmund. Since Haller’s return, Dortmund has transformed from an also-ran to the title favorite. Dortmund was in sixth place and nine points off Bayern at the winter break. Since then, in 18 Bundesliga games with Haller on the field, Dortmund has won 14, drawn three, and lost one.

The Ivory Coast striker has nine goals, including five in the last three games, and has played a key role in creating space and chances for other forwards like Donyell Malen and Karim Adeyemi. Bayern’s loss against Leipzig last weekend presented Dortmund with the chance to go top and the Yellow and Black made most of the opportunity with Haller hitting a brace in their 3-1 win at Augsburg.

“If someone had told me six months ago that I ́d be in this position, I wouldn ́t have believed it,” Haller said after that win and his teammate Edin Terzic has termed him the hero of the season for the side. “It is the greatest story of the season. We are proud and delighted that Seb is on the pitch with us.

It is not something that can be taken for granted. It was his will, diligence, and positive energy that got him there. He’s made our offensive game better.” “We’re very happy that he’s been able to perform like this for us in recent weeks. And he’s not done yet either. He has shown that he can be our hero of the season,” he said.

