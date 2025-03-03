Share

Nigerian gospel musician Nathaniel Bassey has issued a firm warning to women who admire him, making it clear that he has no intention of marrying another wife.

Nathaniel Bassey issued this strong warning while speaking during the grand finale of the Hallelujah Challenge, addressing the attention he has been receiving from female admirers.

In a video from the event, Bassey firmly noted that he and his wife are committed to each other for life, even joking that he has already purchased walking sticks for them to use in old age.

Speaking further, he emphasized that no one could take his wife’s place and prayed for the women who have feelings for him, asking that their desires for him come to an end in Jesus’ name.

He said, “Nobody will take my wife’s place; you’re only wasting your time. I don’t have any plans to marry anybody.

“We will grow old today; I’ve bought our walking sticks.”

