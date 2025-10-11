Renowned Nigerian gospel minister, Nathaniel Bassey has shared a deeply emotional chapter of his life, revealing that his wife, Sarah Bassey, endured five miscarriages, including an ectopic pregnancy, during a time he was leading ‘Hallelujah Challenge’.

Speaking during the early hours of Friday, while ministering in the ongoing October 2025 edition of the virtual worship programme, Nathaniel Bassey recounted how he continued to lead thousands in praise despite battling personal grief.

“My wife will have to forgive me,” he said emotionally. “There were times during the ‘Hallelujah Challenge’ when we had a miscarriage and nobody knew. I would still come online to praise and dance.”

The gospel artiste went on to reveal how one of the losses occurred while his wife was hospitalised. He noted that despite the heartbreak, those moments strengthened his faith and his understanding of God’s grace.

“A few years ago, she was in the hospital with an ectopic pregnancy. I would leave, lead worship online, and then rush back to the hospital.

“The nurses attending to her would say, ‘It was powerful tonight.’ It wasn’t just one or two; there were five,” he shared.

He, however, used the testimony to encourage believers never to lose hope, even in the midst of pain.

“So when people say, ‘Where is God?’ I tell them, I understand. God is faithful. One of the words He gave us was, ‘Don’t give up on God,’” he said.

The Hallelujah Challenge, which began on October 7 and runs until October 31, marks its eighth anniversary this year.

The online event, a blend of worship, prayer, and fasting, begins each night at 11:59 p.m., drawing worshippers from around the world.

Bassey, who married Sarah in 2013, reminded participants that his testimony is proof that God never fails.

“Even in pain, He remains faithful,” he affirmed.

Through his transparency, the gospel singer offered not only a glimpse into his personal trials but also a powerful reminder of resilience and unwavering faith in the face of life’s storms.