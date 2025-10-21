Hallelujah Challenge: Nathaniel Bassey Reacts To Complaint On Timing

Nigerian gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey, has addressed a participant’s plea to adhere to the programme’s scheduled end time for his globally celebrated Hallelujah Challenge.

The Holy Spirit-inspired prayer initiative, known for inspiring countless testimonies of answered prayers, has become a spiritual cornerstone for millions.

Taking to his social media page on Tuesday, an X participant, Meyina, echoed the challenge of juggling the programme’s late-night sessions with early morning responsibilities.

She wrote,“Pastor Nath, can we stick to time please, some of us have to wake up early biko”

Bassey, who recently marked the completion of the Hallelujah Challenge House in just eight months, responded warmly: “You are blessed. Kindly log out at 1 am and watch later in the day. Blessings.”

Meyina replied with gratitude, admitting she hadn’t realised she could rewatch sessions.

“Thank you so much, Pastor Nath. I honestly didn’t know I could do this. God bless you,” she wrote.