Halima Zakari Constructs, Renovates School’s Hostel In Jigawa

…Says Tinubu, Gov Namadi Will Get Second Terms

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State, Dr Halima Sulaiman Zakari has constructed and renovated hostel blocks at

The Federal Government College, Kiyawa. The cost of the projects is put at N120 million.

The gesture, she said, was her own way of giving back to society, adding that she would continue to do her best to uplift the standard of living of the residents of the state.

Recall that in the spirit of the last Sallah celebration, the renowned philanthropist, a passionate advocates for education, youth, and women development, Dr (Amb) Halima Suleiman Zakari, through her non-profit organization, Nana Halima Empowerment Initiatives visited Jahun Vesicovaginal Fistula(VVF) Hospital in Jigawa State, where she donated N50,000 each to support 85 young girls, the VVF patients who are mostly victims of sexual abuse and under aged marriages and child birth.

Dr Zakari also used the opportunity of the hostel commissioning to predict that both President Bola Tinubu and Governor Umar Namadi will win Jigawa State by a wide margin in 2027, while speaking to journalists after the commissioning.

Dr Halima expressed confidence that the APC will beat the opposition hands down, basing her confidence on the successes being recorded in the implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda at the national level and the 12-point agenda in the state.

According to her, both programmes have touched the lives of Nigerians and have endeared the party to the electorate.

“As far as I’m concerned, APC is doing very well in Jigawa and across Nigeria. The foresight, boldness, and experience of President Tinubu in implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda are clearly visible,” she added.

According to her, Governor Namadi’s love for the common man has been evident in the execution of his 12-point developmental plan, which has touched every sector of human life.

“Wherever you go, you can attest to their work and commitment to serving the people. Their performance has made it clear that they are chief servants.

“I believe that 2027 is going to be an easy ride because they are delivering on the mandate they were elected for,” she said.

Dr Halima, a philanthropist known for her interventions in Jigawa Southwest, also spoke on her recent donation to her alma mater.

She said she was moved to act after visiting the Federal Government College, Kiyawa, in May 2025 and finding the school in poor condition.

“I believe there is nothing wrong in giving back to humanity and to the community that shaped who I am today,” she said.