Share

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has opened up on her health challenges amidst financial difficulties.

Speaking via her Instagram page on Tuesday, the thespian actress lamented that she has been ill for some time, but people keep doubting her.

Abubakar explained that she has been battling health issues for a long time but has been trying to stay strong.

She said many people do not believe she is sick because they see her posting pictures online, but in reality, she is suffering.

She said, “People are confused about what is happening. I’m not feeling fine up till now; I’m just good at being strong. I’m just pretending as if I’m okay.

“This is the real me because every day you see me post pictures with the TikTok filter, but this is how I look.

“How could somebody say I’m lying that I am sick? I go to a Turkish hospital, which is the biggest in Nigeria, but this is not me. I don’t just know.”

READ ALSO: Nollywood Filmmaker Sentenced To 5 Years For Drug Trafficking In Lagos

Nollywood Veteran, Bukky Wright Makes A Triumphant Screen Return

Nollywood Box-Office Heats Up As Movie Giants Release Blockbuster Films The actress also expressed her frustration about being abandoned by the Nollywood industry and betrayed by close friends She continued, “You sacked me from Nollywood, but what’s all this betrayal about? It’s a mad person that lies that they are sick.”They said I was never sick, that I was lying. I was in the village for more than one [year]. “I moved here recently because of the hospital where I go for check-ups. I’m now done with check-ups; there’s nothing wrong medically now” Abubakar also spoke about how her illness has affected her career, revealing that she has been unable to act in movies for more than six years. She questioned why people were treating her so harshly and asked if they wanted her to give up completely. “What am I thinking? My best friend said I was lying to the public, and we were not even living in the same place. You didn’t come to check on me even once. “It’s over 6 years since I have appeared in a movie. What else do you guys want? Do you want me to die or kill myself? I am heartbroken. Can’t you all see how I look? I have done an MRI three times at a Turkish hospital,” she added.

Share

Please follow and like us: