Halima Abubakar Calls Out ‘Carnal Pastors’, Says She Can’t Sit, Listen To Them

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, has taken a shot at “carnal pastors” in her latest rant on Instagram. In a series of Instagram posts, the thes- pian advised her followers not to listen to the tenets of the “men of God” who engage in “licentious behaviours” and then use the excuse of being human to justify their acts.

Although Halima did not mention names, she labelled the religious clerics she was calling out as “liars with no limits”. “Don’t listen to carnal pastors who make excuses like I am human too and then pro- ceed to have a threesome. They are liars with no limits, and I can never sit and listen to such people,” she wrote.

In January, Halima alleged that she was pregnant on three occasions by Apostle Johnson Suleman, the general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, whom she claimed she once dated. The film star claimed she agreed to date the cleric because he told her then that he was no longer with his wife. “It is crazy. I got pregnant three times for him. The last one got me bleeding…

I had to take tablets to stop it,” she had argued. She also accused the clergyman of paying blogs monthly to promote lies. In his reaction, Suleman threatened to sue her for “defamatory statements”. Last year, she announced her decision to quit acting over health issues.