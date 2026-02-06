Halilu: New Telegraph Award’ll Encourage Me To Work Harder

The Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Khalil Suleiman Halilu, has said that the award by New Telegraph for Outstanding Service in Innovations and Reforms (2025) would spur him to do more.

Speaking, while receiving the award letter from the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of the Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, Mr Ayodele Aminu, in Abuja, Halilu said the recognition was significant to him, considering that Public Service was a thankless job.

He noted that it is encouraging, when people outside the establishment, especially the Media, recognise what a Public Servant is doing. He also noted that what made the Public Service thankless is because most of the reforms undertaken by a public servant are only seen, when he leaves the seat. He said some of the things he is doing would not be noticed immediately but would take some years to mature.

“So, when awards like this come, it gives you a boost and helps you not to derail from your vision. It also encourages you to do more work. I appreciate the award. We are committed to doing more and we will continue to partner with the media.

It is also important for the media to highlight positive achievements of the government rather than dwelling on negative energies every time,” Halilu asserted. He said the agency currently has over 40 products in its programme, even though there are limited resources.

He added: “We are basically reducing importation. We are creating jobs and helping to improve security across the country.” Speaking earlier, New Telegraph MD, Aminu, stated that it was only a blind man that would not see the transformations that have gone on in NASENI.

He pointed out that the awardees of New Telegraph were usually vetted carefully by the Board of Editors. “We don’t just give awards. It is a recognition and encouragement to people we perceive are doing well. We pick from both the Public and Private sectors of the country with emphasis on due diligence and credibility of our choices.