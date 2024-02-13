Halilu assures BPSR of NASENI’s delivery on mandate

The Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (EVC/ CEO) of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu, has assured the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) that the Agency would deliver on its mandate of transforming Nigeria’s technology and innovation landscape.

The EVC/CEO stated this at the opening ceremony of a two-day staff training of NASENI by the Bureau, led by its Director-General, Mr. Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi, for the mandatory deployment of Self-Assessment Tools (SAT) for service delivery at the Agency’s Headquarters in Abuja, yesterday. Halilu reaffirmed the commitment of the Agency in fulfilling its mandate by maintaining a steadfast focus on NASENI 3Cs principles of Collaboration, Creation, and Commercialisation through harnessing the power of technology, human skills and talents to deliver remarkable benefits to Nigeria on multiple fronts.