Half-Sister’s Defamation Case Against Meghan Dismissed

A US judge has dismissed a defamation case brought against the Duchess of Sussex by her half-sister. Samantha Markle was suing Meghan over comments she made in a Netflix documentary and a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. In her ruling, Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell found these comments were either opinions, substantially true, or did not plausibly defame Samantha.

The case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning she will not be able to refile, reports the BBC. Samantha had taken issue with Meghan’s comment, made in her interview with Winfrey, that Samantha had changed her surname back to Markle when her half-sister had started dating the Duke of Sussex.

But in her ruling Judge Honeywell said: “The court has taken notice of the fact that [Samantha] used the surname Rasmussen in September 2016 and Markle two months later, soon after [Meghan’s] royal relationship was first reported. “Therefore, the gist of the statement – that [Samantha] switched to her family name a short time after it was reported [Meghan] was involved with Prince Harry – is true.”