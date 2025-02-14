Haldane McCall Soars With 168% Profit Surge, Proposes N220.6m Dividend

Share

Haldane McCall Plc, a key player in Nigeria’s real estate and hospitality sector, has reported a stellar financial performance for the full year ended December 31, 2024, with profit before tax (PBT) surging by an impressive 168 per cent to N1.01 billion from N378 million in 2023.

This remarkable growth underscores the company’s strategic operational efficiencies and aggressive expansion.

The company’s profit after tax (PAT) also soared by 164 per cent to N679.6 million, compared to N256.96 million in the previous year, driven by a surge in revenue and a strategic divestment from non-core businesses that yielded N20.82 million.

Haldane McCall’s revenue skyrocketed by 109 per cent to N3.64 billion, primarily fueled by a 156 per cent rise in land and building sales, which contributed N2.68 billion to the topline.

With its total assets climbing 22.8 per cent to N21.99 billion, up from N17.91 billion in 2023, the company continues to consolidate its market position.

Investor confidence in Haldane McCall remained strong, as its share price gained the maximum 50 kobo to close at N5.51, ranking among the top gainers on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

Expressing confidence in the company’s trajectory, Group Managing Director Edward Akinlade, stated: “We are thrilled with our 2024 financial results, which demonstrate the effectiveness of our business strategy and the strength of our brand.

We remain committed to delivering exceptional value to our customers, investors, and stakeholders while driving growth and innovation in Nigeria’s real estate and hospitality sectors.”

