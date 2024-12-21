Hala Calls for Devt of Nigeria’s Mice Sector at Hotel Human Capital Webinar

Share

The recently concluded “Finishing Strong, Starting Stronger” webinar resonated with powerful insights, with Karl Hala, a renowned hotelier and industry expert, delivering a compelling call to action for the development of Nigeria’s untapped MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) sector.

Highlighting the immense potential of Nigeria’s event landscape, Hala, who is also the Group Managing Director, Continental Hotels Nigeria, shared revealing statistics:

“To illustrate, Lagos hosts approximately 20,000 events monthly, while cities like Port Harcourt and Abuja record between 10,000 and 15,000 events. Events are everything. These range from weddings to small meetings, neighborhood meetings, all of which significantly contribute to the economy. MICE plays a pivotal role in driving economic activity.”

The hotelier stressed the need for deliberate efforts to maximise Nigeria’s tourism potential, urging stakeholders to take inspiration from countries like Turkey and Egypt, which have overcome challenges to build thriving tourism sectors.

According to him, “for Nigeria to maximise its tourism potential, deliberate efforts are required to enhance its global image. Drawing lessons from these countries, Nigeria must create and project a positive narrative by showcasing its rich cultural heritage, diverse attractions, and vibrant events. Storytelling is essential in shaping perceptions, supported by orchestrated presentations of Nigeria’s uniqueness, including music and cultural showcases.”

He noted that developing a robust convention tourism strategy is critical to positioning Nigeria as a competitive destination alongside cities like Cape Town, Accra or Talatoma.

“Painting the picture of Nigeria will drive change. The market will increase and create impact. So, we have to create a storybook. By focusing on conventions and international events, Nigeria can attract significant business and tourism opportunities. While the direct impact of the storybook may take time, consistent efforts will yield long-term benefits,” he disclosed.

The webinar, which was hosted by Chibuikem Diala, Managing Partner at Hotel Human Capital Strategy, brought together industry leaders and innovators to discuss transformative ideas for the hospitality sector. Diala’s engaging moderation ensured the panel sessions were dynamic and impactful. The organisers of the webinar extended gratitude to all the speakers, including Trevor Ward, Stefan Breg of Keane, Dubai, Adedayo Adesugba and Hellena Nathinge, as well as corporate partners such as Continental Hotels Nigeria and W Hospitality Group, for their unwavering support to the sector.

During the event, Diala announced the date and venue for the eighth International Hospitality Tourism and Eco-Sustainability Forum (IHTEF 8.0), which is scheduled to hold between May 23 and 24, 2025, at the Abuja Continental Hotel.

As the hospitality and tourism industry looks ahead to 2025, the insights shared during the webinar are set to play a pivotal role in shaping a brighter and more innovative future.

