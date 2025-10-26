Hakimi’s Brace Fires PSG To Ligue 1 Summit

An Achraf Hakimi double and a late goal from Desire Doue saw Paris St-Germain return to the top of Ligue 1 with a 3-0 victory at Brest. Hakimi opened the scoring with his first goal of the season when he latched onto the end of a lofted through ball from Vitinha. The full-back then doubled his and his side’s tally just before half-time, firing home from a tight angle inside the box.

Brest could have halved the deficit after the break when they were awarded a penalty for handball following a VAR review but Romain del Castillo blasted the spot-kick over the bar. Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele was brought off the bench to make his first appearance in the league since August after recovering from a hamstring injury.

And he nearly marked his return with a goal but blazed over from the edge of the area. Doue smashed the post in stoppage but was not to be denied, firing home from inside the box with the last kick of the game. PSG return to Ligue 1 action on Wednesday when they travel to Lorient (18:00 GMT).