The complainant said she met Hakimi in January 2023 on Instagram and went to his home in a taxi ordered by the player.

She claimed that the player kissed her, touched her without her consent and then raped her. She said she managed to push him away and text a friend, who came to pick her up.

The plaintiff’s lawyer, Rachel-Flore Pardo, said her client was relieved to hear the case was going to court.

She said the judiciary had been exemplary in handling the case, but its treatment, in general, showed “there are still areas where the #MeToo movement has not yet breached the sound barrier, chiefly in men’s football.”

In a statement, Hakimi’s lawyer, Fanny Colin, said: “A trial has been ordered on the basis of an accusation that rests solely on the word of a woman who obstructed all investigations, refused all medical examinations and DNA tests, refused to allow her mobile phone to be examined, and refused to give the name of a key witness.”

PSG face Monaco on Wednesday in the return leg of their Champions League playoff tie. Last week’s first leg at Stade Louis II ended in a 3-2 victory for the reigning European champions. Hakimi was in the initial PSG squad list published last Tuesday.

When asked about the player, Luis Enrique, PSG’s head coach, said in the pre-match press conference: “This matter is in the hands of the authorities.”