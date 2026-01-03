Hakeem Shitta: Why Nigeria Must Cherish, Preserve Arts, Cultural History — Curator

Ms Esther Oladimeji, Curator of the Hakeem Shitta Photo and Cultural Archive (HSPACA), has urged Nigeria to urgently preserve its arts and cultural heritage, describing documentation as critical to national memory, identity and global relevance.

Oladimeji, in an interview with newsmen in Lagos yesterday, highlighted the immense historical value of the Hakeem Shitta Archive, which documents Nigeria’s cultural, political and social life between 1981 and 1995.

The Curator described the late Hakeem Shitta as an artist, photojournalist and cultural archivist whose work predated digital media and social platforms, capturing Nigeria’s artistic renaissance and political transitions before the internet age.

According to her, the archive covers 180 theatre productions, 81 concerts, 67 exhibitions and 326 human-interest situations, including festivals, regattas, everyday street life and visual documentation of the 1993 presidential election period.

“HSPACA contains over 6,000 images of Nigerian poets, actors, dramatists, visual artists, dancers, filmmakers, essayists, and journalists. “The archive serves as a crucial historical record of Nigeria’s creative memory, meticulously documenting the evolution of various artists and intellectuals over several decades.

“Based on the official HSPACA records, the archive is not just a collection of “old photos” but a foundational piece of Nigeria’s creative memory,” Oladimeji said. She said that HSPACA specifically offered over 6,000 Exclusive Cultural Portraits.

According to her, this is a vast library documenting every stage of evolution for Nigeria’s most accomplished poets, actors, musicians, and intellectuals from their “breakthrough” moments to their educational background. Oladimeji said: “In 2025, with the global rise of African cinema and documentaries, filmmakers need authentic visual history.

“Government and producers should use HSPACA to ensure historical accuracy in their sets and stories “Universities to make the archive a primary source for African Studies and Art History.

When it becomes a required reference for students, it becomes a “must-have” tool.” Speaking on digital experience versus static viewing, the curator said that the archive offers a searchable collaboration and access portal.