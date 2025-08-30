Hakeem Omotosho: I’m Always Happy Guiding Foreign Tourists

… it offers opportunity to educate them on Nigeria

Hakeem Olamilekan Omotosho is a trained tour operator and guide, with over 15 years experience. He spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on his lifetime passion and commitment to tour business and promotion of Nigeria’s cultural heritage among others.

Background

Hakeem Olamilekan Omotosho is what you could describe as a prodigy in the Nigerian tourism space, with passion and devotion to tour guiding and tour business as a tour operator.

Though very young, however, he is a prominent figure in Nigeria’s tourism sector, he is the Chief Executive Officer of Omotosho Explorer’s and Omotosho Travels.

He offers tour planning, packaging and guiding as well as consultancy services, working actively to showcase Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and tourist destinations.

He is a member of Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP): Naija7Wonders, Youth Tourism and Hospitality Forum, and Nigeria Tourism Lovers. Omotosho is also affiliated to other tourism-related organisations, where he showcases his dedication to promoting Nigerian tourism.

Omotosho’s work has earned him a number of awards and accolades, solidifying his position as a leading figure in Nigeria’s tourism industry. He is one of the youngest Nigerian tour operators and guides who has been making waves in the industry, conquering heights that others fear to attain.

Now 32 years old, he started at age 19 and since then he has not looked back, soldiering on and has become an inspiration to many Nigerian youth operators.

He tells you with no air of superiority, but with a calm and humble disposition; ‘‘I’m a tour guide and tour operator, with a passion for showcasing Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage. I have a certificate in Tourism Management from the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR).’’

Fascinated by different cultures and histories

His background is on of the factors that have shaped and motivated his present pre-occupation, as he says, ‘‘growing up, I was always fascinated by different cultures and histories. I spent most of my childhood listening to my grandparents’ stories about our ancestors and the traditional practices of our community.’’

Besides, his grandparents molding him and exposing him to the abundant and suffusing cultural heritage of his forebears, his parents also played a significant role in charting his present course in life. ‘‘My mother and father both have a significant influence on me,’’ he tells you.

Having fed abundantly from the bowel of knowledge from both his grandparents and parents, young Omotosho is motivated in spreading this gospel across, hence he says:

‘‘My philosophy is to promote cultural understanding and exchange through tourism. I believe that by sharing our stories and experiences, we can build bridges between communities.’’

Attraction for tourism

Aside of the quest to share his knowledge of culture and history with the world, Omotosho early in life discovered the vast potential in tourism especially in the development of human societies and job creation.

The reason he decided at such an early age to move into the tourism space. ‘‘I was drawn to the tourism industry because of its potential to create economic opportunities and its gives the opportunity to be patriotic about my dear country, Nigeria’’ he discloses.

He tells you that way back, tour guide and operation held so strong a fascination for him. ‘‘I decided to become a tour guide and operator because I wanted to share my knowledge and passion for Nigeria, with tourists from the different parts of the world. As a tour guide I’m always the first ambassador of my country and it always come with dedication and good behaviour on my part to sell Nigeria.’’

First tour experience

In starting his tour business, Omotosho didn’t need to go to far-flung area of the country, but rather, he started from his home base, Kwara State, with a packaged tour to Owu Waterfall, which today is one of his fortes when it comes to tour packaging. Virtually everyone who knows his/her onions in the business consult him when it comes to Kwara State tour package.

‘‘My first tour experience was a trip to Owu Waterfall in Kwara State, with students of Kwara State Polytechnic. It was a small group of tourists, and we spent the two days exploring and learning about the beauty of Owa Kajola, one of the host communities of Owu Waterfall,’’ he says.

‘‘We designed a package that included transportation, guided tours, and traditional meals. The tourists were impressed by the beauty and significance of the grove,’’ he adds with a sense of fulfilment and nostalgic feeling.

The success and experience he garnered from that first trip have stayed with him and served as stepping stone to him flipping the pages of tour business to become a specialist on Kwara and Nigeria in general. ‘‘I specialises in Nigeria destinations, particularly Kwara State. I believe that these destinations offer a unique blend of culture, history, and natural beauty.’’ He reveals.

The road he has chosen, he says is the one fraught with challenges, however, he has also recorded some successes along the way as he takes one through his world:

Challenges

Some of the challenges I faced include discouragement from friends and family, infrastructure limitations, security concerns sometimes, capital challenges and competition from unlicensed operators.

Feedback form tourists

Tourists have always commended my knowledge and enthusiasm for Nigerian tourism promotion especially my passion for the State of Harmony – Kwara State. Some have also appreciated the opportunity to engage with local communities.

Security

Security is a significant challenge in Nigeria’s tourism industry. However, I believe that with proper planning and precautions, tourists can have a safe and enjoyable experience.

Government support

The government can improve the tourism industry by investing in infrastructure, promoting cultural heritage sites, and providing support for tour operators and tour guides.

Motivation to carry on

What keeps me going is my passion for my dear country Nigerian because I’m a Nigerian first and foremost before anything else. I’m always happy whenever I’m guiding tourists especially foreigners, its gives the opportunity to let them know that Nigeria isn’t a bad country as some media platforms project it.

Horrible experiences

I don’t really have horrible experiences because travelling and tour guiding teach about life and it comes with different tastes sometimes and it is a beauty to have some unpleasant experiences because they give avenues to learn.

Memorable experience

One of my most memorable experiences was leading a group of tourists on a cultural tour of Nigeria for seven days. The tourists were fascinated by the history and significance of our beautiful country.

Also when I had my first award in tourism in 2018 in Ibadan, courtesy of Travelscope Magazine and when the Kwara State government gave me an award in 2023. It was a great moment for me because my parents were there to witness it.

Best destination

My favourite destination in Nigeria is Owu Waterfall. I started my tourism journey there and it’s one of the most beautiful waterfalls I have seen in the world.

Worst destination

I’m not sure I have a worst destination, as each place has its unique charm and attractions.

Profitability

The profitability of tour operations varies depending on the destinations, packages, and number of tourists. However, I believe that with proper planning and execution, tour operations can be a profitable business.

Collaboration

I believe that collaboration between tour operators is essential for the growth of the industry. We can share knowledge, resources, and best practices to improve the overall tourist experience.

Improvement

To improve the tour operations business in Nigeria, we need to invest in infrastructure, promote cultural heritage sites, and provide support for tour operators.

Future plans

My future plans include having a big tourism firm that will include the training of young tour guides.

FTAN

FTAN (Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria) has been helpful in providing a platform for tour operators to share knowledge and best practices. However, I believe that they can do more to support tour operators, particularly in terms of advocacy and capacity building.

Message to young and aspiring tour guides and operators

My message to young tour guides and operators is to be passionate about Nigeria first, without passion for Nigeria it’s can’t work. They should not think of making money first as they need to create a niche for themselves and to always strive for excellence in their work.

Success

I consider myself a successful tour operator because I have been able to build a reputation for providing high quality tours and engaging with local communities.

Keys to Success

Some of the keys to success in tour operations include knowledge of the destination, attention to details, and excellent customer service.

Recognition and assistance

Tour operators need recognition and assistance from destination managers and owners, particularly in terms of discounted rates and group booking discounts.