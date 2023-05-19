New Telegraph

May 19, 2023
Hakeem Baba-Ahmed: Lawmakers Should Be Allowed To Choose Their Leaders

The Spokesman for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr Hakeem Baba- Ahmed, has asked Nigerians and other stakeholders to allow only lawmakers elected to the 10th National Assembly to choose their leaders. This was as he also charged the lawmakers to base their choice on merit and competence.

The NEF leader also disclosed that the North will not campaign for selfish individuals jostling for legislative positions at the Senate and House of Representatives. Baba-Ahmed said the northern voters have done their job and voted based on convictions over qualities of candidates while “some because they were induced; just as some voted along faith lines and others along party lines.”

Speaking while presenting a paper at a one day colloquium organised by the Democratic Watch Initiative (DWI) in Kaduna yesterday, Hakeem who spoke in his personal capacity, said: “The result of the elections showed that the North was the only region that gave all the candidates huge votes, indeed, they made the difference in terms of who became elected at presidential levels.”

