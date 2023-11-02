HAJJ, Umrah 2024: Sanwo-Olu Asks Muslim Board to Begin Sales of Form

… As Lagos Gets 3,517 Hajj Slots

The governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has directed the State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board to proceed with the 2024/1445 A. H. Hajj and Ramadan Umrah operations with the sales of form to intending pilgrims. This was disclosed by the Hon. Commissioner for Home Affairs, Hon. Ibrahim Olanrewaju Layode in his office on Tuesday.

A statement signed by the Board Secretary, Mr. Olayiwola Saheed Onipede, quoted the Hon. Commissioner as saying that Governor Sanwo-Olu gave the directive for early commencement of the operations in order to build on the achievements recorded during the last exercise and provide improved service delivery for the intending pilgrims.

Hon. Layode added that the early commencement would give every in- tending pilgrim ample opportunity to do the needful and fulfill all righteousness within the timeframe given by the Saudi Arabian authorities for every participating countries to conclude the process before the commencement of the spiritual exercise in 2024.

According to him, the cost of Hajj form is Twenty Thousand Naira only while Ramadan Umrah form goes for Ten Thousand Naira only. He stressed further that the requirements expected from the intending pilgrims include; valid International passport, payment of initial deposit of Four Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira and medical screening to ascertain their health status, amongst others.

The Hon. Commissioner also emhasised that the initial deposit as earlier announced by the Chairman/CEO of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Barr. Zhikrullah Kunle Hassan still subsist. He however stated that if there would be need for any adjustment in the nearest future, the intending pilgrims and the general public would be informed accordingly.

While urging interested Muslims residing in the State and those from other States in Nigeria to hasten to obtain their form for either Hajj or Ramadan Umrah, he gave assurances that the State is committed to providing them with the enabling environment to carry out their spiritual obligations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia seamlessly.

Recall that the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah recently announced the allocation of 950,000 Hajj seats to Nigeria for the 2024 exercise. On its part, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) allocated 3,517 slots to Lagos State.