Hajj: Sokoto Seeks Payment Deadline Extension From NAHCON

At least 1,700 Sokoto State intending pilgrims for this year’s Hajj in Saudi Arabia have made their initial deposits, according to the state’s Sokoto State Pilgrims Welfare Agency (PWA).

Acting Executive Secretary Ladan Ibrahim said more prospective pilgrims are expected to complete their payments before the final deadline.

However, the PWA appealed to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to extend the deadline for payment by at least two weeks to accommodate more intending pilgrims, especially those from rural areas. NAHCON allocated 5,216 seats to the state.

Ibrahim urged the intending pilgrims to settle their payments within the stipulated timeframe.

The agency reassured all intending pilgrims that it remains committed to providing a seamless and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage experience for all participants from Sokoto.

