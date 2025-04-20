Hajj: Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat Sponsor Medical Screening For Intending Pilgrims

Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Kadri Hamzat, have sponsored the compulsory medical screening for the State’s intending pilgrims embarking on the 2025 Hajj to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The gesture fulfills the Governor’s directive that all pilgrims from Lagos State must be certified medically fit before participating in the spiritual and physically demanding pilgrimage.

Speaking during the flag-off of the medical exercise at the Badagry Local Government Secretariat, Ajarah, the Commissioner for Home Affairs and Amir-ul-Hajj, Ibrahim Layode, said the State government prioritizes the health and wellbeing of its pilgrims.

He noted that the decision to cover the cost of the screening, which was N50,000.00 per person in 2024, was aimed at easing the financial burden on the intending pilgrims, who have already paid a hefty Hajj fare of N8,784,085.59, especially in light of the current harsh economic situation in the country.

“Mr. Governor and his deputy are deeply concerned about the economic hardship in the country and decided to foot the bill for the screening to alleviate the burden on the pilgrims,” he said. “Ten designated screening sites and health facilities have been created across the state, showing the administration’s seriousness on this matter.”

He added that the results, based on blood and urine samples, would determine the true health status of the pilgrims and guide appropriate management throughout their stay in the Holy Land.

Intending pilgrims will undergo tests for Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Hepatitis B and C, Tuberculosis (TB), Urinalysis, Pregnancy (for women), Full Blood Count (FBC), and Electrolyte, Urea and Creatinine (E, U + Cr) to assess kidney function.

The Coordinator of the medical screening exercise, Mazeedat Erinosho, explained that the addition of new tests like TB and E, U + Cr was meant to provide comprehensive health assessments and ensure that all pilgrims are medically fit, in line with the governor’s directive.

Also speaking, the Board Secretary, AbdulHakeem Ajomagberin, urged all intending pilgrims to take full advantage of the free medical screening, describing the gesture by the Governor and his deputy as unprecedented.

No fewer than 1,400 intending pilgrims are expected to perform the 2025 Hajj rites from Lagos State.

Share