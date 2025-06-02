Hajj Pilgrims, Visitors To Enjoy Best Roaming From Glo In S’Arabia

Share

Digital solutions provider, Globacom says it is offering an unprecedented deal to Nigerians travelling to Saudi Arabia either for Hajj or for holiday.

The offer, according to a statement from the company, will enable them to make calls and enjoy data at the most affordable tariffs while in that country.

Globacom said: “By providing the best roaming solution where customers can make voice calls and browse using a single bundle, they are assured of getting the best value for money while on pilgrimage or on any other visit to Saudi Arabia.”

The statement also added that the customer will be incurring less charges while using its roaming services at pay as you go rates in Saudi Arabia. The various packages, according to the network, have been categorized to cater for different needs of customers.

For instance, a 2,500, recharge gives the subscriber 5 minutes of Voice plus 100MB of Data with a validity of one day. For N5,000, a customer gets 10 minutes of Voice calls in addition to 250MB Data.

One GB Data is available for N10,000 and is valid for 10 days, while for N25,000, the customer gets 2.5 GB of Data with a validity of 30 days.

