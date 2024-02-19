Hajj: Ogun seeks NIS support on prompt issuance of passport

The Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (OSMPWB), has sought the continued support of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Ogun State Command, on timely issuance of passports to pilgrims, for a successful Hajj exercise this year. Executive Secretary of the Board, Alhaji Dauda Salau, who said this during a visit to the command at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, intimating the command on the new Saudi Arabia policy on visa issuance, which would commence from March 1 to April 29, which would necessitate the command to fast-track intending pilgrims’ passports in order to meet the deadline.

While appreciating NIS for its yearly support for the Board, the Executive Secretary, according to the Press Officer MPWB, Mrs. Lateefhat Ayoola, said the agency remains a key stakeholder in Hajj operations, saying other arrangements had been made to ensure a successful exercise.