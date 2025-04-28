Hajj: Kaduna Pilgrims Undergo Mandatory Medical Screening

Share

The Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Agency has began medical screening to all its intending pilgrims who are expected to perform this year’s Hholy pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

The agency’s spokesperson, Malam Yunusa Abdulahi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Kaduna that the screening exercise began yesterday across the state.

He said: “All the registered intending pilgrims for the 2025 Hajj must undergo compulsory medical screening this week.”

According to Abdullahi, the exercise is designed to assess the health status of the intending pilgrims ahead of the spiritual journey.

Abdullahi said: “The screening includes mandatory pregnancy tests for the prospective female pilgrims. Abdullahi clarified that the process was not intended to disqualify anyone but to ensure appropriate medical support, particularly for pilgrims with conditions such as diabetes or hypertension.

He added that the pilgrims would receive two meals per day throughout their stay in Saudi Arabia. Abdullahi emphasised that only tests conducted in government-approved hospitals would be accepted.

He said: “The medical and pregnancy tests are compulsory. Any pilgrim who refuses to undergo them risks forfeiting his Hajj seat,” he warned.

“Intending pilgrims have been advised to collect their medical cards from their registration officers before visiting the designated hospitals for the screening.”

