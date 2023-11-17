Hajj Institute Graduates 54 Participants

…NAHCON Chairman Urges Stakeholders To Meet 2024 Hajj Deadline

The second batch of graduates of the Hajj Institute of Nigeria (HIN) – mid-wife by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has completed the training programme with the award of professional certificates to 54 participants. The graduation ceremony marked the climax of the one month physical and virtual study for NAHCON and State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board Officials who undertook professional training in Strategic Management of Hajj and Umrah.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony which was attended by a former Chairman/CEO of the Commission, Barr. Abdullahi Mukhtar, Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Professor Abdulrasheed Na’Allah, the Ag. Chairman/CEO of NAHCON, Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, challenged the graduating students to translate their knowledge into positive development that will ensure improved performance and better deal for Nigerian Pilgrims.

According to him, the graduation couldn’t have come at a better time than now when the Saudi authorities have set a timeline for the conclusion of preparation and arrangements for the 2024 Hajj exercise. “My warmest congratulations to you all. I want to commend your commitment, dedication and thirst to acquire knowledge which has seen you complete your programme successfully. As an Alumni of this Institute, you are now equipped with valuable skills and knowledge that are crucial for the effective Management of Hajj and Umrah Operations.”

“As a professionals, I therefore charge you to develop strategies on how to deliver effective and efficient service to pilgrims. It is a task that must be done. Secondly, you need to find what strategy to adopt- short-, medium- or long- term strategy to ensure a hassle- free pilgrimage for all our Muslim brothers and sisters.” “As you are aware, preparations for Hajj 2024 has begun. It is our responsibility that Muslims from Nigeria successfully perform the Hajj. The Saudi Authority has provided calendar with timeline.

Let us therefore work diligently and with dedication to meet the deadline.” In addition, the Chairman urged the graduands to use their knowledge to find solution to the socio-economic situation of the Country. According to him, “the Nigerian economy is going through a turbulent time.” “I therefore tasked you to come up with a plan to ensure that Hajj and Umrah industry becomes a significant contributor to the socio-economic well-being of the Country.”

Earlier, the Rector of the Hajj Institute (HIN) Professor Nasir Maitulare congratulated the graduands on the successful completion of the course on Strategic Management of hajj and Umrah Operation. According to him, the course was designed to enhance the capacities of Hajj and Umrah Managers and drive positive changes in the Nigerian Hajj and Umrah Industry while focusing primarily on pilgrims’ satisfaction at every stage and constantly seeking the pleasure of Allah (SWT).

He stated that the need for competent and qualified staff made the institute take strategic steps towards creating courses and modules that would help graduands in professionalizing the administration of Hajj in Nigeria as students of the institute have had the opportunity to learn from the best Minds and Facilitators and have learned Strategy, Management and Leadership from both Islamic and Contemporary perspectives that would help improve the administration of Hajj in Nigeria.

He urged graduands to utilize their knowledge to help improve the administration of Hajj and subsequently delivery of efficient effective service to pilgrims. In his goodwill message, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Professor Abdulrasheed Na’Allah commended the Commission’s initiative in establishing the Hajj Institute of Nigeria.

He therefore called on Hajj Administrators to be diligent and sincere in the discharge of their duties and ensuring that pilgrim’s welfare is at the apex of the decision-making which will in turn help the Commission in Delivering effective and efficient service to the guest of Allah.