Hajj Hike: Pilgrims Agency Speaks On New Deadline For Payment Of Additional N1.9m

The Sokoto State Pilgrims Welfare Agency has described the National Hajj Commission of Nigetia’s (NAHCON) recent four days ultimatum for the payment of an additional N1.9 million by intending pilgrims for the 2024 pilgrimage as its major challenge.

Hence, it appealed to the authorities concerned to extend the deadline to at least a week to enable the intending pilgrims to complete their payment.

The Chairman of the State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Alhaji Aliyu Musa stated this to newsmen through the Director of Administration of the Agency, Alhaji Ladan Ibrahim in Sokoto.

Despite short notice from the commission on the increase in the hajj fares, the intending pilgrims in the state have responded to comply and beat the commission’s new payment ultimatum date.

He said despite that the agency is able to secure over 3,000 hajj slots instead of 3,563 and the agency was left with 3,118 hajj seats.

Already, the agency had remitted the money to the National Hajj Commission for this year’s pilgrimage exercise.

He also expressed hope that if given a chance by extending the dateline of payments to at least one week, the agency will be able to maintain its initial slots of 3,563 allocated seats.

While emphasising that with the extension of the payment date to at least a week, the Sokoto State prospective pilgrims would be able to complete their increased hajj fares and thereby enable the agency to maintain its initial allocated slots.

Hitherto, recently the National Hajj Commission repronounced the increased hajj fares to N1,918,032,91k.

He noted that the increase was due to fluctuation of United States Currency (Dollars), and other hajj operations arrangements.

He said the increment which is amounting to N1,918,032,91k. The increment according to the commission is to be paid within just four days from the announcement date.

He said the short notice of the increment poses a series of challenges to the state pilgrims agency.

Turning to the agency’s level of preparedness in the forthcoming Hajj operations series meeting was held with the accommodation providers at the holy land and two befitting houses that can accommodate over 3000 pilgrims were secured for state pilgrims.

After the meetings, an agreement between both parties was sealed and successfully signed by the parties.