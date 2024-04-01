Hajj Fare Hike: Kebbi Govt Approves N1m For Each Intending Pilgrim

Kebbi State Government has approved the sum of N1 million subsidy for each of its 3,344 intending pilgrims to this year’s lesser Hajj.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Hon Yakubu Ahmed Birnin Kebbi, disclosed this to newsmen on the outcome of an emergency State Executive Council (SEC) meeting held on Monday.

According to him, the gesture was sequel to the hike in the 2024 Hajj fares by N1.9 million by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

He added, “So, N1 million will be paid for each of the intending pilgrims immediately.

“All the intending pilgrims who had earlier completed the payment of their Hajj fares will also be given N1 million .”

Alhaji Yakubu BK also disclosed that Gov. Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu had earlier approved some funds used for the installation of some facilities at the Sir Yahaya International Airport, Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, doing so was part of the conditions set for the airlift of intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia from the Airport in 2024.

On the issue of the recent vandalisation of stores and looting of grains by miscreants in the state capital, the Commissioner said that the State government has strongly condemned the action by hoodlums in warehouses belonging to some individuals in Birnin Kebbi.

“The state government frowns at such nasty acts as they are not in the character of the people of the state.”

He added that a 13-man investigative committee has been set up under the leadership of the Commissioner of Agriculture to investigate the matter.

The committee, he said, is to unravel the remote and immediate causes of the obnoxious act, identify persons involved as well as recommend ways to prevent its recurrence.

Also speaking on the matter, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Alhaji Shehu Muazu, said that the palliatives looted belonged to the Dangote Foundation and not the State Government.

Muazu insisted that the State Government has successfully distributed all its palliatives across the state.

He said only the consignment belonging to Birnin Kebbi Local Government presented by the State Government were the grains pillaged by miscreants and not that of Kebbi State Government.

The Commissioner described the incident as unfortunate and condemnable behaviour.

He attributed the ugly development to the non-involvement of the security agencies in the distribution of the looted Dangote palliatives by the Kebbi State Coordinator.

Applauding black’s richest person for the invaluable gesture, Muazu said that Dangote intended to complement the efforts of the State Government in bringing succour to the people of the state.