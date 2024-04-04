Hajj Fare Hike: Be Wary Of Scammers, NAHCON Warns Intending Pilgrims

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has warned the 2024 intending pilgrims against entertaining any requests for extra payments of Hajj Fares from anybody.

The Assistant Director of Public Affairs of the Commission, Hajiya Fatima Sanda Usara, made the announcement in a press release issued on Thursday that anybody who seeks payments of extra Hajj Fares should be treated purely as a scammer.

Fatima said, “The Commission has not requested pilgrims to pay any additional administrative charges beyond the stated amount and anyone that makes such a request on our behalf is violating the role and responsibility of NAHCON as the regulatory body.”

“Collection of any extra charges is not authorized. Any pilgrim asked to pay extra charges should forward the name of the person making the request and location, along with evidence of the request or payment to the Security and the Commission”.

“Such kinds of documents should be forwarded to this number on WhatsApp: 09071800007, and this guideline should adhere to official announcements from NAHCON, which are published on our website. Stay alert and protect yourselves,” she added.