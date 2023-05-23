Hajj: CSO Cautions Incoming Political Leaders Against Change That’ll Disrupt 2023 Operations

The Hajj Reporters, a Non-Governmental Organization has cautioned the elected Governor, as well as the President against making any last minutes changes to the leadership of the Hajj Welfare Offices that might Disrupt the 2023 operations.

The Reporter’s National President, Muhammad Ibrahim started this in a press release issued on Tuesday, saying any last minutes sacking of Hajj Welfare Offices including NAHCON, will be tantamount to causing problems in this year’s Hajj operations.

“It is noteworthy that arrangements for all hajj services have been completed while NAHCON, States Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards, hajj air carriers, and other hajj service providers have mapped out strategies on how the exercise will be executed.”

Ibrahim observes that there is currently serious apprehension within Nigeria’s hajj industry that some of the incoming governors may replace some of the critical pilgrim board officials in the middle of the airlift of pilgrims, thereby disrupting the operational ecosystem

Independent Hajj Reporters, therefore, urged the incoming governors to be sensitive to the plight of the pilgrims who have paid their savings to perform the hajj ritual, “whenever they decide to effect some changes in the administrative algorithms of the pilgrims’ boards. Our concern is the pilgrim’s welfare. We appeal to the new governors to be circumspect in taking any decision so as not to jeopardize the smooth hajj operations.”