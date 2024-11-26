Hajj Commission Inaugurate 32 Aviation Screening Committee

Share

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, (NAHCON), has inaugurated a 32-man Screening/Aviation Monitoring Committee for 2025 Hajj air-carriers and cargo conveyors.

In a statement by the Chairman of NAHCON, Prof. Abdallah Saleh Usman through Fatima Sanda Usara, Assistant Director of Public Affairs, the commission also inaugurated a six-man secretariat for the committee.

She said the inauguration was followed by the opening of application forms for the issuance of a Hajj licence for the airlift of the 2025 pilgrims from Nigeria.

The event, according to her, took place at Hajj House, the NAHCON headquarters on Tuesday.

” This sets the pace for a series of activities that will culminate in the selection of pilgrims’ air carriers as well as excess luggage freighters for the 2025 Hajj exercise.

“The Committee, chaired by NAHCON’s Commissioner of Operations, Inspection and Licensing (OILS), Prince Anofi Olanrewaju Elegushi draws membership from several aviation industry managers as well as stakeholders from the State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, representative from the Presidency, Security Agencies and NAHCON staff.

“The composition of the Committees includes five representatives from State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, three from Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and one member each from Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), and Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB),” Mrs Usara said.

She explained, ”Similarly, one member each was drawn from the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC). Others are NAHCON Board members representing each geo-political zone of the country, NAHCON Heads of Aviation, Procurement, Legal, Internal Audit, Special Duties as well as Board Member representing the Aviation industry.

“11 airlines, including two from Saudi Arabia sent applications indicating interest in the airlift of pilgrims for this year’s Hajj.

“From Saudi Arabia under the airlift bilateral agreement are FlyNas and Flyadeal. Nine applications are from Nigerian airline companies; they are Air Peace, GYRO Air Limited, Max Air Ltd, Nahco Aviance, Tarco Aviation, Umra Airline Limited standing for Ethiopian Airlines, UMZA Aviation Services Limited, Value Jet and Trebet Aviation Ltd.

“Meanwhile, five cargo companies applied for excess luggage transportation. They are Aglow Aviation Support Services Limited, Cargo Zeal Technologies, Qualla Investment, Kiswah Logistics Services Limited, and Sokodeke Global Travels and Cargo,” part of the statement reads.

