Hajj 2025: 420 Kebbi Pilgrims Depart For Saudi Arabia

Share

The first batch of 420 pilgrims from Kebbi State for the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage, on Friday, departed Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Birnin Kebbi, on a direct flight to Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

Governor Nasir Idris, represented by Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, along with the State Amirul Hajj and Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammadu Mera, and the Executive Chairman of the Kebbi State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Faruq Aliyu Yaro (Enabo), were at the airport to bid the pilgrims farewell.

In their remarks, they commended Governor Nasir Idris for his unwavering support, which ensured the early and smooth commencement of the Hajj airlift through the provision of financial and logistical support to the Pilgrims Welfare Agency.

READ ALSO

The Executive Chairman of the Agency, Faruq Aliyu Yaro, disclosed that the airlift would proceed in eight uninterrupted flights until all pilgrims have been successfully transported to the Holy Land.

The Amirul Hajj also confirmed that all arrangements for the airlift of Kebbi’s 3,800 pilgrims have been completed, including the issuance of passports, visas, and BTA for pilgrims from the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

All pilgrims were issued their Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) in cash as part of the seamless arrangements made for the exercise.

“A total of 420 pilgrims, evenly split between males and females, were airlifted in the maiden flight,” the Emir stated.

Share