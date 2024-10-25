Hajj 225: Ogun Begins Registration, Announces N8: 5m As Initial Deposit

Share

Ogun state Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has announced the commencement of the year 2025 Hajj exercise and registration of intending Pilgrims, as directed by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

This was contained in a release signed by the Executive Secretary of the Board, Alh. Ajibola Taiwo, informing all intending pilgrims and general public that operations for the year 2025 Hajj pilgrimage had begun.

It indicated that interested applicants should pay a sum of N8.5million for initial deposit, pending the final announcement of the fare, stating that those who had already paid part payment should endeavour to meet the initial hajj deposit, as hajj seats would be first come, first served basis.

According to the release, payment for initial deposit should be through Bank Draft or direct payment into the Board’s designated bank accounts, not more than three installments or visit the Board’s office at Block B Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, for more enquiries.

