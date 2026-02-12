Hajj 2026: Sokoto Successfully Uploads 2,404 Pilgrims

The Sokoto State Pilgrims Welfare Agency has announced that the Hajj E-Track Portal has been reopened for an additional seven days to enable the completion of data capturing for intending pilgrims.

This development provides a final opportunity for those affected to regularize their records and ensure their eligibility for the forthcoming Hajj exercise.

The reopening, according to Faruku Umar, Head of Information and Communications at the Sokoto State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, is specifically intended for pilgrims who have already completed their payments and whose funds have been successfully reflected on the Nusuk Masar Portal, but whose passport data has not yet been captured on the ETrack system.

It is not a fresh registration window, but rather, a corrective measure aimed at addressing pending documentation issues. This extension underscores the commitment of the relevant authorities to ensuring that no duly registered and fully paid pilgrim is left out due to technical or administrative delays in passport data submission.

Affected intending pilgrims are advised to urgently liaise with their respective registration officers or Pilgrims Welfare Agencies to ensure that their passport details are properly uploaded within the stipulated seven-day period