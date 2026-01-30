Hajj 2026: Shettima Resolves NAHCON’s Internal Crisis

Vice President Kashim Shettima has waded into the internal wrangling at the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), and directed the management of the Commission to immediately de-escalate internal disagreements and operate in full alignment as part of efforts to ensure effective Hajj administration.

The Vice President, who held a closed-door meeting with the management of the Hajj Commission, urged the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, and members of the Commission’s Board to resolve their differences amicably and close ranks in the national interest.

Shettima stressed that sustained internal discord within the Commission could undermine operational efficiency and pose risks to ongoing preparations for the 2026 Hajj exercise.

He reportedly emphasized the need for institutional cohesion, disciplined leadership, and collective responsibility, noting that NAHCON’s mandate requires unified action rather than factional posturing.

The intervention followed the Vice President’s earlier summons of the NAHCON Chairman and all Board members on Wednesday January 28 for an urgent meeting.

While details of the meeting were not disclosed, insiders confirmed that the focus was on stabilizing the Commission’s internal governance framework and ensuring that administrative distractions do not derail service delivery