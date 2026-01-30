Hajj 2026: Shettima Resolves NAHCON Internal Crisis

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has waded into the internal crisis at the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), directing the Commission Management to immediately de-escalate internal disagreements and operate in full alignment, as part of efforts to safeguard effective Hajj administration.

The Vice President, who held a closed-door meeting with the Commission Management, it was said that Shettima used the engagement to deliver a clear governance signal, urging the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, and members of the board to resolve their differences amicably and close ranks in the national interest.

According to the report, Shettima stressed that sustained internal discord within the Commission could undermine operational efficiency and pose risks to ongoing preparations for upcoming Hajj exercises.

He reportedly emphasised the need for institutional cohesion, disciplined leadership, and collective responsibility, noting that NAHCON’s mandate requires unified action rather than factional posturing.

The intervention follows the Vice President’s earlier summons of the NAHCON Chairman and all Board members for an urgent meeting, a development that had sparked heightened attention across the Hajj and Umrah ecosystem.

The summons, which took place on Wednesday, January 28, signalled increased executive oversight of the Commission at a critical phase of Hajj planning.

While official details of the meeting were not publicly disclosed, insiders confirmed that the focus was squarely on stabilising the Commission’s internal governance framework and ensuring that administrative distractions do not derail service delivery.

Stakeholders view the Vice President’s directive as a strategic move to reset the Commission’s internal dynamics and reinforce accountability ahead of time-sensitive Hajj operations, which require seamless coordination with state pilgrims’ boards, service providers, and Saudi authorities.